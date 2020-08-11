Lanka Premier League postponed until November

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has postponed the Lanka Premier League, which was scheduled to begin from August 28, until November.

SLC vice-president Mohan de Silva told Sportstar that the tournament had to be pushed back as it was becoming a challenge for the board to get overseas players in these trying times.

“There are some stricter quarantine rules by the government and there is not much time in hand, so it would not have been possible for us to host the tournament now,” de Silva said from Colombo.

READ| IPL 2020: Franchises to carry their own set of net bowlers

The other factor was the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With the IPL scheduled to begin from September 19 in the UAE, most of the players will be unavailable for any other leagues. “That’s one of the reasons behind the postponement. We will host it post the IPL,” de Silva said,

The tournament was supposed to be a five-franchise event comprising Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna. SLC had claimed that as many as 70 overseas players had shown interest to feature in the league, which would have ended on September 20.