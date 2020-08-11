Cricket Cricket Lanka Premier League postponed until November Lanka Premier League, which was supposed to start from August 28, has been postponed until November, thus clearing the passage for IPL-bound players. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 11 August, 2020 17:46 IST With the postponement of the Lanka Premier League, Lasith Malinga will now be available entirely for the IPL. - FILE PHOTO/ VIVEK BENDRE Shayan Acharya Mumbai 11 August, 2020 17:46 IST Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has postponed the Lanka Premier League, which was scheduled to begin from August 28, until November.SLC vice-president Mohan de Silva told Sportstar that the tournament had to be pushed back as it was becoming a challenge for the board to get overseas players in these trying times.“There are some stricter quarantine rules by the government and there is not much time in hand, so it would not have been possible for us to host the tournament now,” de Silva said from Colombo.READ| IPL 2020: Franchises to carry their own set of net bowlers The other factor was the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the IPL scheduled to begin from September 19 in the UAE, most of the players will be unavailable for any other leagues. “That’s one of the reasons behind the postponement. We will host it post the IPL,” de Silva said,The tournament was supposed to be a five-franchise event comprising Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna. SLC had claimed that as many as 70 overseas players had shown interest to feature in the league, which would have ended on September 20. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos