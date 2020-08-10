Videos

IPL 2020: Talking pace with Varun Aaron

Rajasthan Royals speedster Varun Aaron discusses the nuances of fast bowling in T20 cricket and the IPL, playing under Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and more.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 August, 2020 20:30 IST
Varun Aaron.
IPL 2020: Talking pace with Varun Aaron
