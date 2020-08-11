BCCI clearance to host IPL received - Emirates Cricket Board

The Emirates Cricket Board has confirmed that it has received the official clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the Indian Premier League.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, said: “We feel extremely privileged to host what could be considered the pinnacle-event of our favourite sport. The magnitude of being in a position to bring the IPL to the vast cricket-loving global community, during current events which have greatly impacted our daily lives, is one we take with extreme importance.”

‘Highest-profile event’

“This is undoubtedly the highest-profile cricketing-event to be held in the UAE and our team will continue to support all facets (of the tournament) and work toward delivering a successful event for the enjoyment of all sports-fans; here in the UAE, in India and across the world.”

The tournament, which begins on September 19, will be played across the UAE; in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

“The UAE is well-versed in delivering successful events – sporting and lifestyle – and we remain in very close contact with the BCCI, IPL committees, the UAE Government and Ministries, our Health Authority, as well as many other entities, who are all experts in their respective fields and it is our collective intent that the tournament be played in a safe, enjoyable environment. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring the IPL 2020 to the UAE,” added Al Nahayan.