Australia confirms England limited overs tour, announces squad

The Australian Government on Friday cleared the decks for the men's limited overs tour of England that will be played at bio-secure venues. Australia's tour of England comprising of three ODIs and as many as T20 matches was supposed to be held in July. However, the tour was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Aaron Finch-led side will be playing international cricket after nearly six months as Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon and Marcus Stoinis return to the squad. Top-order batsman Usman Khawaja and Travis Head were left out.

Reports suggest that Cricket Australia has obtained the required permissions and the team will be in self-quarantine for 14 days on their return.

Australia will depart from Perth on August 23 and the matches will be played in Southampton and Old Trafford that have on site hotels. The team will play four practice matches - three T20Is and one ODI in Derby.

In the 21-man squad Australia named three debutants in Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith.

“I am delighted with how the players have returned to their states from the break back in March. The whole squad has come back fitter and stronger, which is great testament to each of them,” said coach Justin Langer.

“We have a massive assignment ahead with World Cups, Test series against India and South Africa and the Ashes next year. We can't wait to get back into it again.”

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

With inputs from AFP