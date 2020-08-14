Cricket Cricket Celebrating golden jubilee of Gavaskar’s Test debut on MCA agenda The Mumbai Cricket Association will be celebrating the golden jubilee of Sunil Gavaskar’s Test debut against the West Indies at the Port of Spain in 1971. PTI Mumbai 14 August, 2020 12:10 IST MCA will be celebrating the golden jubilee of Sunil Gavaskar's Test debut. - K. Murali Kumar PTI Mumbai 14 August, 2020 12:10 IST The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has come up with the idea of celebrating the golden jubilee of legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s Test debut against the West Indies at the Port of Spain in 1971.This particular point has been added to the agenda which is listed for the Apex Council meeting now to be held on August 18.Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held on Friday, but was postponed.The 71-year-old legend was the first batsman to cross the 10,000 runs milestone in Tests. He finished with 10,122 runs in 125 Tests with 34 hundreds and 3092 ODI runs from 108 games.“To discuss about a plan to celebrate the occasion of Mr. Sunil Gavaskar completing 50 years of his Test Debut on 6th March 2021,” read the additional agenda.Apart from this, the MCA is set to discuss about conducting a virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the meeting.The Apex Council will also be discussing about Association’s proposed plan of a cricket museum to be set up at the Wankhede Stadium.MCA Apex Council members will also deliberate on the letter written by Ankit Chavan, who is facing a life ban for his alleged involvement in 2013 IPL spot fixing saga.Chavan has sought MCA’s help to reconsider his life ban from BCCI. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos