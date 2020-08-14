IPL 2020: McDonald to skip England tour for commitments with Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals' head coach Andrew McDonald will miss Australia's tour of England owing to a pre-existing commitment with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

“Australian men’s team Senior Assistant Coach Andrew McDonald will not travel with the squad to the UK to fulfill a pre-existing commitment as Head Coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League,” Cricket Australia said.

McDonald, who is an assistant coach of Australia, had replaced Paddy Upton as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals last year.

The 13th edition of IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Rajasthan Royals is expected to fly to the UAE on August 20.