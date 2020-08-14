Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: McDonald to skip England tour for commitments with Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals' head coach Andrew McDonald will miss Australia's tour of England owing to a pre-existing commitment with the IPL franchise. Team Sportstar Mumbai 14 August, 2020 17:04 IST Andrew McDonald, who is a senior assistant coach of Australia, had replaced Paddy Upton as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals last year. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Mumbai 14 August, 2020 17:04 IST Rajasthan Royals' head coach Andrew McDonald will miss Australia's tour of England owing to a pre-existing commitment with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. “Australian men’s team Senior Assistant Coach Andrew McDonald will not travel with the squad to the UK to fulfill a pre-existing commitment as Head Coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League,” Cricket Australia said.READ: England, Australia players likely to miss the first weekMcDonald, who is an assistant coach of Australia, had replaced Paddy Upton as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals last year. The 13th edition of IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Rajasthan Royals is expected to fly to the UAE on August 20. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos