Videos

Top 5 Ipl run-scorers

IPL 2020: Take a look at the top-five run scorers in the IPL.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 August, 2020 11:14 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 August, 2020 11:14 IST
Virat Kohli
Top 5 Ipl run-scorers
John Buchanan
IPL 2020: Throwback with John Buchanan
Barcelona greats reveal the importance of Lionel Messi
Sakkari beats Serena, Williams compares loss to 'dating a guy that you know sucks'
 More Videos
Harry Maguire
Southgate has 'no reason' to doubt on-trial Maguire
Harry Maguire found guilty; given suspended sentence
Novak Djokovic
Djokovic rolls on at Western and Southern Open, Murray ousted
Bayern Munich
WATCH: Bayern lands in Munich after Champions League triumph
Andy Murray
Murray claims biggest win of comeback at Western and Southern
Serena Williams
Serena begins marathon with exhausting first step
Flick explains talk with Neymar after the final
Everyone said Bayern were terrible in November: Flick after winning UCL