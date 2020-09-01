Videos

IPL 2020 in UAE: Not all work and no play in the bubble!

Some of the IPL franchises have released a sneak peek into their swanky team rooms which are loaded with games to keep the players occupied.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 01 September, 2020 20:00 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 01 September, 2020 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians team room
IPL 2020 in UAE: Not all work and no play in the bubble!
Virat Kohli
IPL 2008 to 2019: Top five run-scorers
John Buchanan
IPL 2020: Throwback with John Buchanan
Top five IPL controversies
From Lalit Modi to Sreesanth - Top five IPL controversies
 More Videos
Shadab Jakati
IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati
Varun Aaron.
IPL 2020: Talking pace with Varun Aaron
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners
Robin Uthappa
IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners
Bravo: It doesn't matter who CSK faces in the playoffs
MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to seal playoff spots
WATCH: CSK vs DC preview: Playoffs in the bag, fight for table top spot
RCB vs RR: Rajasthan Royals still with a chance as Bangalore hopes for a miracle - Video preview
 Related