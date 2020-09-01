Videos IPL 2020 in UAE: Not all work and no play in the bubble! Some of the IPL franchises have released a sneak peek into their swanky team rooms which are loaded with games to keep the players occupied. Team Sportstar Chennai 01 September, 2020 20:00 IST Team Sportstar Chennai 01 September, 2020 20:00 IST IPL 2020 in UAE: Not all work and no play in the bubble! IPL 2008 to 2019: Top five run-scorers IPL 2020: Throwback with John Buchanan From Lalit Modi to Sreesanth - Top five IPL controversies More Videos IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati IPL 2020: Talking pace with Varun Aaron IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners Bravo: It doesn't matter who CSK faces in the playoffs MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to seal playoff spots WATCH: CSK vs DC preview: Playoffs in the bag, fight for table top spot RCB vs RR: Rajasthan Royals still with a chance as Bangalore hopes for a miracle - Video preview