IPL 2020: CSK likely to start training in Dubai from September 4

Chennai Super Kings is likely to start training in Dubai from September 4 after the results of the first COVID-19 tests done on Monday returned negative on Tuesday.

“The results (of the first of two additional tests) have returned negative and as of now, we plan to start the camp from September 4,” CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan told Sportstar on Tuesday.

Last week, 13 members of the franchise - including two players - had tested positive, resulting in the team extending its quarantine period. It has been learnt that the team will undergo another round of test on September 3.

Chennai Super Kings landed in Dubai on August 21 and had to undergo mandatory six-day quarantine. It was supposed to begin training last week, however, with some members testing positive, the process got delayed.

As per the BCCI’s protocol, teams need to carry three testing upon their arrival in the UAE - on days one, three and six. If all the tests return negative, players are allowed to train.

The CSK CEO stated that the team has maintained all the protocols and is confident that even the two players who tested positive earlier would return to training after their 14-day quarantine and clearing all the necessary protocols laid out by the Board.

Though the Board is yet to announce the IPL schedule, CSK is likely to feature in the opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19. Even though there are speculations that CSK’s opening fixture could be pushed back by a day or two due to the COVID related delay, however, the franchise is preparing itself keeping in mind the fact that it might have to play the opener as per original schedule.