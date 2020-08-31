Ganguly and BCCI expecting highest TV rating for IPL 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is confident that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a success despite the early setbacks. A few days back, 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings camp - including two players - tested positive for coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Interacting with students in a webinar organised by Symbiosis University, Ganguly said: “Crowd will watch it on television. They (broadcasters) are expecting the highest rating for IPL this season because they believe if (people) don’t turn out in the ground, they would watch it on television. There is a positive in everything…”

The former India captain feels resumption of cricket is an ‘effort to bring life back to normal’. “We could have easily avoided the IPL… but then, that’s what we humans are, and that’s why we can survive in all the difficult times," he said. "We have overcome them [wars and pandemics] only because mankind has the mindset to come back when we are pushed to the wall.”

The Indian government has announced that sporting activities can resume with 100 spectators from September 21, and sports bodies are hoping for things to improve from here on. “Because of the COVID infection, you don’t want people to be too close to each other, but very soon you will see there will be 30 per cent people in the ground with social distancing. They (will be) properly tested and allowed to enter the ground. But I think that is going to happen over some time…”