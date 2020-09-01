Bowler must be able to deliver what he’s good at, feels Bhuvneshwar

Seasoned India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar says a bowler’s capability to deliver what he is good at is equally important as introducing new variations to his game.

Bhuvneshwar, who will appear for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, said the years of experience in the Indian team has changed him as a bowler.

“I have definitely changed as a bowler in the last few years. Most importantly I have gained experience from playing, have learnt variations,” Bhubaneswar told the IPL website.

“I don’t think it is always about keep adding to your arsenal, it is also about being good at what you do,” he added.

The senior India pacer endured an injury-hit 2019 when he struggled with a hamstring injury during the World Cup also. He walked midway during the high-profile encounter against Pakistan in Manchester.

After missing the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, Bhuvneshwar returned to the T20Is against West Indies. In January, he underwent sports hernia surgery.

“It’s great to be back, personally I have been away from this game for a while, first I was injured and then this pandemic and lockdown. I am pretty excited about IPL. I cannot wait to get back in action.”

Talking about the SRH set up, Bhuvneshwar said since the bowling unit has been together for the past two-three years, the players understand each other well.

Kohli on IPL bio-bubble: Here to play cricket, not have fun; hope everyone understands that

“Being a senior bowler my approach will be similar as it has been for past couple of years. I’ll try to help and share my experience.

“The good thing about this bowling group is that we are playing together for the last 2-3 years so we understand each other pretty well. It makes things easier for a captain or senior bowler like me.”

The experienced pacer, who led SRH in a few games when skipper Kane Williamson got injured, said Rashid Khan is an asset to the team.

“Rashid has been amazing in this format all over the world. He has been playing in different league, performing consistently and having him in the mix is always a delight for any team.

“Not just with the ball, he has been amazing with the bat as well. So yes he is an asset to any team.”

The 13th edition of the IPL was moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league will be played across three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Bhuvneshwar feels the IPL is the best-possible tournament to kick-start cricket for the country after a coronavirus-induced lockdown, adding that he will miss playing in front of the home crowd.

“I don’t think there could be a better tournament than IPL in India to start off with cricket and I am sure it will bring joy to the people of India.”

“Definitely, I am going to miss playing in India especially in front of our home crowd, they have been supporting us for many years, I feel they are one of the major motivating factors for us.”