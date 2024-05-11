MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: What will happen if KKR vs MI is called off due to rain?

KKR will reach 17 points and qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs since only two more teams can reach that high in terms of points with only 11 games remaining this season.

Published : May 11, 2024 19:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders’ will qualify for the IPL playoffs if its match against Mumbai Indians is called off.
File Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders' will qualify for the IPL playoffs if its match against Mumbai Indians is called off. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders’ will qualify for the IPL playoffs if its match against Mumbai Indians is called off. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match of IPL 2024 is delayed due to heavy rain at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In case the rain doesn’t stop and the match is called off, both sides will receive one point each in its tally.

KKR will reach 17 points and qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs since only two more teams can reach that high in terms of points with only 11 games remaining this season.

Rajasthan Royals has 16 points and three games left. whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad has 14 points in hand with two games remaining. Rest Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants is ties at 12 points with two games remaining each and hence can only win a maximum of 16 points this season.

MI is ninth in the standings with eight points and is already knocked out of playoff contention.

