The Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match of IPL 2024 is delayed due to heavy rain at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
FOLLOW | LIVE: KKR VS MI SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES
In case the rain doesn’t stop and the match is called off, both sides will receive one point each in its tally.
KKR will reach 17 points and qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs since only two more teams can reach that high in terms of points with only 11 games remaining this season.
ALSO READ | IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification scenarios explained: GT stays alive after beating CSK, What each needs to do to qualify?
Rajasthan Royals has 16 points and three games left. whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad has 14 points in hand with two games remaining. Rest Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants is ties at 12 points with two games remaining each and hence can only win a maximum of 16 points this season.
MI is ninth in the standings with eight points and is already knocked out of playoff contention.
Latest on Sportstar
- BCCI set to rejig domestic schedule; do away with toss in C.K. Nayudu trophy on experimental basis
- IPL 2024: What will happen if KKR vs MI is called off due to rain?
- Indian sports wrap, May 11: Ramit Tandon makes winning start at squash Worlds
- UEFA champions league semifinals: Real Madrid beats Bayern Munich to reach another UCL final
- Premier League 2023-24: Gvardiol’s double against Fulham sends Manchester City to top of the table
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE