KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: What is the lowest total successfully defended in an IPL final?

Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for a paltry total of 113 in the final of IPL 2024 in Chennai on Sunday.

Published : May 26, 2024 21:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
KKR ‘s Vaibhav Arora celebrating after taking the wicket of SRH’s Travis Head.
KKR ‘s Vaibhav Arora celebrating after taking the wicket of SRH’s Travis Head. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

KKR ‘s Vaibhav Arora celebrating after taking the wicket of SRH’s Travis Head. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for a paltry total of 113 in the final of IPL 2024 in Chennai on Sunday.

SRH’s total against KKR is the lowest recorded total in an IPL final. Chennai Super Kings’ total of 125 for nine against Mumbai Indians in 2013 was the previous lowest total in an IPL final.

KKR VS SRH IPL FINAL LIVE SCORE

What is the lowest total successfully defended in an IPL final?

The lowest total successfully defended in an IPL final is 129 by Mumbai Indians against Rising Pune Super Giant in the 2017 edition.

Chasing the lowly target, RPSG never managed to go past the second gear as it eventually fell short by just a run.

What is the lowest total successfully defended in an IPL match?

Here is the list of lowest successfully defended totals in the Indian Premier league:
CSK - 116/9 vs KXIP (Durban,2009)
SRH - 118 vs MI (Mumbai,2018)
KXIP - 119/8 vs MI (Durban,2009)
SRH - 119/8 vs PWI (Pune,2013)
MI - 120/9 vs PWI (Pune,2012)

