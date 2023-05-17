IPL News

PBKS vs DC LIVE Toss Updates: Who will win the coin flip - Warner or Dhawan?

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Toss: Get the latest toss updates from the IPL match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 17 May, 2023 17:25 IST
Chennai 17 May, 2023 17:25 IST
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan during a practice session ahead of the game against Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan during a practice session ahead of the game against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: Shahbaz Khan/PTI

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Toss: Get the latest toss updates from the IPL match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals.

Bottom-placed Dehi Capitals takes on eighth-placed Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League at HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Kings will look to repeat its win over DC just over a week ago as it pushes on for a playoff spot.

Here are the two sides’ toss results from this season:

DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 50 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 57 runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by four wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, opyed to bat - Won by seven runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by nine runs (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by five runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 27 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 31 runs (Delhi)

PBKS TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by seven runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by five runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by two wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 24 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 13 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 56 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by four wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 31 runs (Delhi)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us