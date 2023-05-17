PBKS vs DC LIVE Toss Updates: Who will win the coin flip - Warner or Dhawan?

Bottom-placed Dehi Capitals takes on eighth-placed Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League at HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.
Kings will look to repeat its win over DC just over a week ago as it pushes on for a playoff spot.
Here are the two sides’ toss results from this season:
DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 50 runs (Lucknow)
- ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 57 runs (Guwahati)
- ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
- ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by four wickets (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, opyed to bat - Won by seven runs (Hyderabad)
- ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by nine runs (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by five runs (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 27 runs (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 31 runs (Delhi)
PBKS TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023
- ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by seven runs (Mohali)
- ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by five runs (Guwahati)
- ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Hyderabad)
- ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mohali)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by two wickets (Lucknow)
- ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 24 runs (Mohali)
- ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 13 runs (Mumbai)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 56 runs (Mohali)
- ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by four wickets (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mohali)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Kolkata)
- ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 31 runs (Delhi)