MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Djokovic kicks off Grand Slam record bid with Albot thrashing

Coming into the tournament after securing the elusive Olympic gold, Djokovic finished off Radu Albot 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 09:54 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Radu Albot in the US Open first round.
Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Radu Albot in the US Open first round. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Radu Albot in the US Open first round. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title kicked off on Monday with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 win over qualifier Radu Albot in the U.S. Open first round as the defending champion returned to the court after his Olympic triumph.

Three weeks after winning the singles title at the Paris Olympics, Djokovic lacked his golden touch in the night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium as he struggled with serve and racked up nearly twice as many unforced errors as winners.

But the 37-year-old Serb had more than enough weapons to handle the Moldovan journeyman in their first tour clash.

While having never played Albot before, Djokovic said he had done his homework on the 34-year-old, who beat both his younger brothers Marko and Djordje during their playing days.

Djokovic duly avenged the family name in three rusty sets, closing out the match with a big serve to set up an all-Serbian clash with Laslo Djere for a place in the third round.

Level on 24 Grand Slam titles with Margaret Court, Djokovic will hope for better from his game as he looks to take the record outright at Flushing Meadows.

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open 2024 /

US Open /

Novak Djokovic /

Radu Albot /

Laslo Djere /

Margaret Court /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Djokovic kicks off Grand Slam record bid with Albot thrashing
    Reuters
  2. Serie 2024-25: Motta praises Juventus’ attitude in Verona win
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Zverev flexes big serve in first-round takedown of Marterer
    Reuters
  4. Schwartzman grateful for support during last US Open match
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Big Bash: Smriti Mandhana to play for Adelaide Strikers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Djokovic kicks off Grand Slam record bid with Albot thrashing
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Zverev flexes big serve in first-round takedown of Marterer
    Reuters
  3. Schwartzman grateful for support during last US Open match
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Defending champion Gauff flattens Gracheva in first round
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Former champion Thiem has no regrets after signing off from U.S. Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Djokovic kicks off Grand Slam record bid with Albot thrashing
    Reuters
  2. Serie 2024-25: Motta praises Juventus’ attitude in Verona win
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Zverev flexes big serve in first-round takedown of Marterer
    Reuters
  4. Schwartzman grateful for support during last US Open match
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Big Bash: Smriti Mandhana to play for Adelaide Strikers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment