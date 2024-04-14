MagazineBuy Print

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma scores hundred against Chennai Super Kings, second of Indian Premier League career

The former captain ended unbeaten on 105 off 63 deliveries but it went in vain as Mumbai Indians fell short by 20 runs in its chase of 207

Published : Apr 14, 2024 23:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma in action against CSK.
Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma in action against CSK. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma in action against CSK. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Rohit Sharma hit the second century of his Indian Premier League career during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit got to the ton with a boundary off his 61st ball in the innings’ last over, bowled by Mustafizur Rahman. His maiden hundred, an unbeaten 109 against Kolkata Knight Riders, was scored all the way back in 2012.

In T20s, the knock was Rohit’s eighth century.

The former captain ended unbeaten on 105 off 63 deliveries but it went in vain as Mumbai Indians fell short by 20 runs in its chase of 207 runs. During the innings, he also became the first Indian batter to register 500 sixes in T20 cricket.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rohit Sharma /

Mumbai Indians /

Chennai Super Kings

