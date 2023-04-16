IPL News

Rohit Sharma comes out to bat as Impact Player in KKR vs MI IPL 2023 match

Rohit Sharma came on as the Impact Player in Mumbai Indians’ chase of 186 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 17:46 IST
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians in action against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians in action against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Rohit Sharma came on as the Impact Player, replacing Riley Meredith, in Mumbai Indians’ chase of 186 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Rohit opened the innings with Ishan Kishan and was dropped by Umesh Yadav off the first ball as the bowler missed a catch off his own bowling. However, Umesh had the last laugh as he took a stunning catch at mid-off off the bowling of Suyash Sharma to dismiss Rohit for 20 off 13 balls.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav, who accompanied Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders at the toss, said that Rohit had a stomach bug due to which the regular skipper didn’t figure in the first playing XI.

In the last match against Delhi Capitals, Rohit ended his half-century drought in the IPL with a match-winning 53-ball 62. Rohit’s last fifty before that had come back in April 2021 against Punjab Kings in Chennai. In between the two fifties, Rohit endured a spell of 24 innings without a half-century.

