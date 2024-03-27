IPL 2024: SRH vs MI breaks record for most sixes in Indian Premier League match

The IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the record for the most sixes recorded in a game in the Indian Premier League.

SRH hit 18 sixes in its innings, where it scored a mammoth 277 for three, while MI managed 16 till the 14th over of its run chase.

The previous best in the tournament was 33 sixes recorded during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and Rajasthan Royals’ game against CSK in 2021.

