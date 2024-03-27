MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: SRH vs MI breaks record for most sixes in Indian Premier League match

SRH hit 18 sixes in its innings while MI recorded 16 by the 14th over of its innings to break the record

Published : Mar 27, 2024 22:42 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma plays a shot.
Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP

The IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the record for the most sixes recorded in a game in the Indian Premier League.

SRH hit 18 sixes in its innings, where it scored a mammoth 277 for three, while MI managed 16 till the 14th over of its run chase.

The previous best in the tournament was 33 sixes recorded during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and Rajasthan Royals’ game against CSK in 2021.

MORE TO FOLLOW

