SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

SRH will be looking to break its two-match losing streak but it will be challenging against RR which is on top of the table with six points.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 18 SRH won: 9 RR: 9 Tied: 0 Last result: SRH won by 4 wickets (Jaipur, 2023)

SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN HYDERABAD Matches played: 4 SRH won: 3 RR won: 1 Tie: 0 Last result: RR won by 72 runs (2023)

SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL UPPAL STADIUM Matches played: 54 SRH won: 32 SRH lost: 21 Tied: 1 Last result: Lost to RCB by 35 runs (2024) SRH highest score: 277/3 (20) vs MI (2024) SRH lowest score: 114 (20) vs MI (2015)

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Sanju Samson (RR) 17 688 49.14 140.40 102* Jos Buttler (RR) 9 354 39.33 156.63 124 Ajinkya Rahane (RR) 11 347 34.70 108.09 70

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs RR IPL MATCHES