Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.
SRH will be looking to break its two-match losing streak but it will be challenging against RR which is on top of the table with six points.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:
SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN HYDERABAD
SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL UPPAL STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN SRH vs RR IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|17
|688
|49.14
|140.40
|102*
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|9
|354
|39.33
|156.63
|124
|Ajinkya Rahane (RR)
|11
|347
|34.70
|108.09
|70
MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs RR IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|James Faulkner (RR)
|7
|12
|6.72
|14.00
|5/16
|Bhuvneswar Kumar (SRH)
|12
|12
|8.27
|32.08
|4/14
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|3
|11
|5.66
|6.18
|4/17
Latest on Sportstar
- SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets
- SRH vs RR IPL 2024 LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals match?
- CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Sam Curran and Co. outplay Chennai Super Kings
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al Nassr beat Al Khaleej 3-1 to reach Kings’s Cup final
- Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Highlights, BVB 1-0 PSG, Champions League semifinal: Fullkrug’s wonder goal wins it for Dortmund
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE