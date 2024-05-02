MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Get all the head-to-head stats, key records and numbers for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Published : May 02, 2024 07:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler are the leading scorers in RR vs SRH matches in IPL.
Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler are the leading scorers in RR vs SRH matches in IPL. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler are the leading scorers in RR vs SRH matches in IPL. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

SRH will be looking to break its two-match losing streak but it will be challenging against RR which is on top of the table with six points.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 18
SRH won: 9 RR: 9
Tied: 0
Last result: SRH won by 4 wickets (Jaipur, 2023)
SRH vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN HYDERABAD
Matches played: 4
SRH won: 3
RR won: 1
Tie: 0
Last result: RR won by 72 runs (2023)
SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL UPPAL STADIUM
Matches played: 54
SRH won: 32
SRH lost: 21
Tied: 1
Last result: Lost to RCB by 35 runs (2024)
SRH highest score: 277/3 (20) vs MI (2024)
SRH lowest score: 114 (20) vs MI (2015)

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Sanju Samson (RR) 17 688 49.14 140.40 102*
Jos Buttler (RR) 9 354 39.33 156.63 124
Ajinkya Rahane (RR) 11 347 34.70 108.09 70

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs RR IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
James Faulkner (RR) 7 12 6.72 14.00 5/16
Bhuvneswar Kumar (SRH) 12 12 8.27 32.08 4/14
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 3 11 5.66 6.18 4/17

