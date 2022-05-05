Umran Malik bowls fastest ball of IPL 2022, clocks 154.8 kmph vs Delhi Capitals

Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he clocked 154.8 kph in the 12th over against the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Thursday.

It was the second ball which was squeezed to mid-off by David Warner.

Earlier, the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer had clocked 154 kmph twice against the Chennai Super Kings. However, Malik had finished with figures of 4-0-48-0, conceding 33 of those runs to Gaikwad. His expensive spell came a game after he had his best performance.

The SRH speedster had bagged his maiden IPL five-for in the match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Malik's spell of 4-0-25-5 - the best of IPL 2022 so far - rattled Gujarat's top and middle-order in the 196-run chase.

Dale Steyn on Umran Malik: He will play international cricket soon

“Umran will play international cricket, no doubt about that. He bowls at 150kmph consistently, and nobody else is doing that in the world right now, maybe Lockie Ferguson is the other guy who does it, but they are very different bowlers. But from an Indian point of view, he is the only guy that consistently bowls over 145-150kmph every single ball, so he will play for India. But how India manages him is completely up to them,” SRH fast bowling coach Dale Steyn had told Sportstar.