Videos

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head record, statistics

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders faces Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match today in Dubai.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 September, 2020 17:24 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 September, 2020 17:24 IST
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head record, statistics
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Match Review
Ricky Ponting: No excuses, we were just outplayed
IPL 2020: DC vs SRH
IPL 2020, DC vs SRH match recap: From Rashid's show to Bairstow's fifty
 More Videos
Kamran Akmal in IPL
IPL 2020 Special: Down the Royal lane with Kamran Akmal
Watch - IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Match Review
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head-to-head record, statistics, preview
IPL 2020: RCB vs MI - Kohli & Co. win Super Over thriller - Match recap
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Head-to-head record, statistics
WATCH IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR recap
IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - match review
Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - Head-to-head record statistics