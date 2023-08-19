MagazineBuy Print

Lasith Malinga replaces Shane Bond as Mumbai Indians bowling coach for IPL 2024

Malinga will return to the Mumbai Indians as its bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2024 season, replacing Shane Bond.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 18:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lasith Malinga won five titles with Mumbai Indians before moving to the Rajasthan Royals on a coaching stint after retirement in 2021.
Lasith Malinga won five titles with Mumbai Indians before moving to the Rajasthan Royals on a coaching stint after retirement in 2021. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS
infoIcon

Lasith Malinga won five titles with Mumbai Indians before moving to the Rajasthan Royals on a coaching stint after retirement in 2021. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Former Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga will return to the Mumbai Indians as its bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2024 season, replacing Shane Bond.

Malinga won five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians before moving on to the Rajasthan Royals on a coaching stint after retirement in 2021.

Malinga played 139 matches for Mumbai, picking up 195 wickets. 170 of them came in the IPL, the joint-sixth-highest in the tournament’s history.

