Harry Brook frustrated by England ODI World Cup snub

Ben Stokes’ decision to come out of one-day international retirement played a key role in Brook failing to make England’s preliminary squad for the defence of its 50-over crown.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 18:33 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
England’s selectors left Brook out of a 15-man squad for its four warm-up matches with New Zealand in September.
England batter Harry Brook has revealed his frustration at being left out of the squad for this year’s Cricket World Cup.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of England’s brightest young talents, helping it to a dramatically drawn Ashes series against Australia recently.

The same group will most likely be chosen to try and retain the World Cup in India in October and November.

ALSO READ
ICC unveils mascots for ODI World Cup 2023

“Obviously it’s disappointing, but I can’t do anything about it now, you’ve just got to move on. I’m trying not to think about it anymore,” Brook said after playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred at Lord’s.

“I’ve not had much conversation with (coach) Matthew (Mott) or (captain) Jos (Buttler). They said with Stokesy coming back I was probably going to miss out this time.

“He (Stokes) is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can’t really complain, can I?”

While Brook has made a flying start to his Test career, he has played just three ODI matches for England.

“I feel like I’m playing well at the minute and feel I could potentially add value to the team. There’s always something more you could do,” he said.

“I haven’t had much opportunity to play one-day cricket, whether that be for Yorkshire or England and, although I’ve played a lot of T20 cricket, I don’t know I’ve done as well as I have in the past in the last six months, so that might have had an effect.”

