ICC unveils mascots for ODI World Cup 2023

ICC also unveiled a naming contest for the mascots, which will run till August 27 and give fans an opportunity to make their imprint in the World Cup.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 17:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Reigning U19 World Cup-winning captains, Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma with the newly-unveiled mascots.
Reigning U19 World Cup-winning captains, Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma with the newly-unveiled mascots. | Photo Credit: ICC
infoIcon

Reigning U19 World Cup-winning captains, Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma with the newly-unveiled mascots. | Photo Credit: ICC

ICC unveiled the mascots for the upcoming ODI World Cup during an event in Gurugram on Saturday, in the presence of the captains of the reigning U19 World Cup winning captains, Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma.

According to ICC, the unnamed male and female mascots represent distinct traits that stand as symbols of both gender equality and diversity.

 “We are delighted to launch the ICC’s mascot duo ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The perpetual characters signify cricket’s universal appeal beyond cultures and boundaries with the mascots standing as beacons of unity and passion. With representation of both genders, they epitomize the vital role of gender equality in our dynamic world,” said Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events.

“In line with the ICC’s and cricket’s priority to connect with the next generation of cricket fans, these mascots hold the power to engage and entertain children, fostering a lifelong love for the sport beyond ICC events,” he added.  

ICC also unveiled a naming contest for the mascots, which will run till August 27 and give fans an opportunity to make their imprint in the World Cup.

