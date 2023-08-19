VIDEO: Everyone was waiting to see this Bumrah, says Ravi Bishnoi

Everyone was waiting to see this Jasprit Bumrah, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi said of the India pacer after he shone on his comeback to international cricket following an 11-month injury layoff.

Leading the Indian T20I team in the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, Bumrah claimed two wickets in his very first over, setting the platform for the side’s win against Ireland in the opening match here on Friday.

Bumrah registered impressive figures of 2/24, including 16 dot balls in his four-over spell, as India restricted Ireland to a below-par score of 139 for seven.

“It was his first match after nearly 11 months. First ball he bowled was on the legs but after that the five ball he bowled was so good to see. Everyone was waiting for this Bumrah and it was so good to see him back in his rhythm,” Bishnoi said at the post-match press conference.

“The type of bowler he is, the whole world has seen his bowling. His first delivery didn’t work out but the five balls after that, was fun to watch. Everyone was waiting to see this Bumrah, and it was fun to watch him bowl,” added Bishnoi, who also ended with excellent figures of 2/23.

India won the match by two runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method after rain intervened. The visitors were 47 for two in 6.5 overs when the heavens opened up.

“We were a bit unfortunate that the match was curtailed by the rain. Overall, we have played good cricket. We bowled really well and got a good start from our openers as well. If not for those wickets, we lost in the last over, we might have been in a very good condition,” Bishnoi said.

“We won the toss and we got that advantage. If they would have won (toss) the advantage would have been with them. Toss always plays a crucial factor in such conditions. Today we were lucky,” he added.

On Ireland being defensive against him, the leg-spinner said: “It must be their game play. But I was bowling aggressively and was trying to pick more wickets.” Bishnoi, who plays for Lucknow Supergiants in the Indian Premier League, was also part of the white-ball squad in the recently-concluded tour of the West Indies.

“There is lot to learn. I was in West Indies for the five-match series, I played in one match and didn’t play the rest four. But I was ready that whenever I will get a chance I will give my 100 per cent. I was ready for that opportunity.” Bishnoi also said that the role of leg-spinner in T20 cricket is not just limited to going for wickets.

“It depends upon the team situation. you can’t go with your own theory, a lot depends upon what captain is saying, what the game situation is.” Chasing a tricky target under overcast conditions, India were off to a fluent start with Yashasvi Jaiswal (24; 23b) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 not out) putting together 46 runs in 6.2 overs.

But Craig Young produced a double blow, taking the left-handed duo of Jaiswal and Tilak Varma who was out for a golden duck.

India vice-captain Gaikwad, however, showed maturity and watched through the tricky phase, well aware that they were ahead of the DLS par score.

There was no stopping rain as umpires decided to call off the game at 6.15pm local time with India taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.