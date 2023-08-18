MagazineBuy Print

BCCI earns over Rs 2400 crore from IPL 2022

Annual reports for the five years to 2021-22, published on the BCCI website on Thursday, showed the board had amassed a surplus of Rs 320 billion ($2.7 billion) as of April 2022.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 17:49 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The BCCI is one of the richest governing bodies in global sport, owing largely to the runaway success of the T20 tournament.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The BCCI is one of the richest governing bodies in global sport, owing largely to the runaway success of the T20 tournament. | Photo Credit: BCCI/SPORTZPICS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The BCCI is one of the richest governing bodies in global sport, owing largely to the runaway success of the T20 tournament. | Photo Credit: BCCI/SPORTZPICS

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banked nearly $300 million (more than Rs 2400 crore) from last year’s iteration of its Indian Premier League, newly published financial documents have revealed.

BCCI is one of the richest governing bodies in global sport, owing largely to the runaway success of the flagship Twenty20 tournament.

The IPL has made millionaires of its top players and generated billions from media rights since its inception in 2008, spawning numerous copycat leagues in other cricket-loving countries in the years since.

Annual reports for the five years to 2021-22, published on the BCCI website Thursday, showed the board had amassed a surplus of Rs 320 billion ($2.7 billion) as of April 2022.

That year’s edition of the IPL saw a net income of $292 million from revenues of $771 million and expenses of $479 million, according to audited account figures.

The BCCI has avoided publishing detailed finances in the past.

Before Thursday, the board had not made detailed accounts public since 2017.

Former BCCI anti-corruption adviser Neeraj Kumar, who this year published a tell-all book about the board, criticised its secrecy on finances during an interview with Australian media in June.

“It’s a matter of great pity that we are so rich and so much money is distributed to our states and never accounted for,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The BCCI auctioned broadcast and digital streaming rights for the 2023-27 IPL tournaments for an eye-popping $6.2 billion last year, with US giants Disney and Viacom among the successful bidders.

That figure is more nearly two-and-a-half times the value of its previous five-year media rights deal.

This year, the BCCI staged its inaugural women’s edition of the T20 tournament, earning nearly $700 million in combined franchise and media rights.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
