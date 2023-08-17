MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India seamer Jaydev Unadkat to play for Sussex

While Pujara has captained Sussex in the previous season, it will be the first County stint for Unadkat, makes it a rare instance for two Indian players representing the same side on English domestic circuit.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 20:36 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: India’s Jaydev Unadkat during a practice session ahead of the WTC Final.
File Photo: India’s Jaydev Unadkat during a practice session ahead of the WTC Final. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo: India’s Jaydev Unadkat during a practice session ahead of the WTC Final. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Left-arm India seamer Jaydev Unadkat will join his Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara at Sussex for three games in the County Championship in September.

Unadkat played for India in the two-Test series against the West Indies last month. “Jaydev will be available for selection for the games against Durham, Leicestershire and Derbyshire as Sussex looks to secure promotion to the first division,” Sussex said in a release.

READ MORE | Batting, bowling and captaincy: Shahrukh Khan is doing his bit in all departments

While Pujara has captained Sussex in the previous season, it will be the first County stint for Unadkat, makes it a rare instance for two Indian players representing the same side on English domestic circuit.

“The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy, and I was keen to grab the opportunity whenever I can and it seems to be the right time for me at this point in my career,” said Unadkat.

“I hope to add to the laurels that my dear friend & team-mate, Cheteshwar has been adding aplenty while representing Sussex for the last couple of seasons, and more importantly helping the team win games,” he added.

Sussex will play against Durham from September 6-9, against Leicestershire from September 10-13 and against Derbyshire from September 19-22.

Sussex, currently coached by former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace, will be looking for promotion to the first division of the County Championship.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jaydev Unadkat /

sussex /

Cheteshwar Pujara

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
  2. India seamer Jaydev Unadkat to play for Sussex
    PTI
  3. Endo set for ‘dream’ move to Liverpool, Stuttgart confirms
    AFP
  4. Bayern boss Tuchel believes in ‘Kane effect’ before season opener
    AFP
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s long jump
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India seamer Jaydev Unadkat to play for Sussex
    PTI
  2. Batting, bowling and captaincy: Shahrukh Khan is doing his bit in all departments
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Buchi Babu 2023: Jhathavedh spins TNCA XI to victory over Kerala
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: New Zealand vs UAE predicted playing XI, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs in build-up to World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
  2. India seamer Jaydev Unadkat to play for Sussex
    PTI
  3. Endo set for ‘dream’ move to Liverpool, Stuttgart confirms
    AFP
  4. Bayern boss Tuchel believes in ‘Kane effect’ before season opener
    AFP
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s long jump
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment