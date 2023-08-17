India seamer Jaydev Unadkat to play for Sussex

Left-arm India seamer Jaydev Unadkat will join his Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara at Sussex for three games in the County Championship in September.

Unadkat played for India in the two-Test series against the West Indies last month. “Jaydev will be available for selection for the games against Durham, Leicestershire and Derbyshire as Sussex looks to secure promotion to the first division,” Sussex said in a release.

While Pujara has captained Sussex in the previous season, it will be the first County stint for Unadkat, makes it a rare instance for two Indian players representing the same side on English domestic circuit.

“The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy, and I was keen to grab the opportunity whenever I can and it seems to be the right time for me at this point in my career,” said Unadkat.

“I hope to add to the laurels that my dear friend & team-mate, Cheteshwar has been adding aplenty while representing Sussex for the last couple of seasons, and more importantly helping the team win games,” he added.

Sussex will play against Durham from September 6-9, against Leicestershire from September 10-13 and against Derbyshire from September 19-22.

Sussex, currently coached by former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace, will be looking for promotion to the first division of the County Championship.