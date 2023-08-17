NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: New Zealand vs UAE predicted playing XI, squads, live streaming info

New Zealand will take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first Twenty International of a three-match series on Thursday in Dubai. This will be their first-ever meeting in the shortest format of the game.
While New Zealand’s second-string squad will be led by pacer Tim Southee, UAE will be helmed by Muhammad Waseem, who will make his T20I captaincy debut.
The Black Caps are coming off a 2-2 series draw against Pakistan away from home in April while UAE faced a 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan at home in February.
Here are the predicted playing XIs ahead of the first T20I:
NEW ZEALAND PREDICTED XI
UAE PREDICTED XI
NZ VS UAE 1ST T20I DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND
UAE
NEW ZEALAND VS UAE T20I SERIES 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFO
The first T20I between New Zealand and UAE will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India at 7:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the FanCode app and website.
