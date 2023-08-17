NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: New Zealand vs UAE predicted playing XI, squads, live streaming info

New Zealand will take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first Twenty International of a three-match series on Thursday in Dubai. This will be their first-ever meeting in the shortest format of the game.

While New Zealand’s second-string squad will be led by pacer Tim Southee, UAE will be helmed by Muhammad Waseem, who will make his T20I captaincy debut.

The Black Caps are coming off a 2-2 series draw against Pakistan away from home in April while UAE faced a 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan at home in February.

Here are the predicted playing XIs ahead of the first T20I:

NEW ZEALAND PREDICTED XI Tim Seifert (wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Dean Foxcroft, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Tim Southee (c), Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy.

UAE PREDICTED XI Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Mohammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Jash Giyanani.

NZ VS UAE 1ST T20I DREAM11 PREDICTION WICKETKEEPERS Tim Seifert (vc), Vriitya Aravind BATTERS Muhammad Waseem, Mark Chapman, Will Young ALL-ROUNDERS Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra BOWLERS Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy Team composition: UAE 2:9 NZ Credits Left: 11.0

THE SQUADS NEW ZEALAND Tim Southee (c), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Cole McConchie, Mitchell Santner, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Adithya Ashok, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Jacob Duffy. UAE Muhammad Waseem (c), Ali Naseer, Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Ethan D’Souza, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jash Giyanani, Junaid Siddique, Lovepreet Singh, Mohammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Zahoor Khan.

NEW ZEALAND VS UAE T20I SERIES 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFO

The first T20I between New Zealand and UAE will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India at 7:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the FanCode app and website.