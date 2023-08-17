MagazineBuy Print

Buchi Babu 2023: Jhathavedh spins TNCA XI to victory over Kerala

Leggie Jhathavedh Subramanyan and skipper Shahrukh Khan combined to take TNCA XI to a comfortable win over Kerala.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 17:44 IST , TIRUNELVELI - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
File image of Jhathavedh Subramanyan during TNPL 2023.
File image of Jhathavedh Subramanyan during TNPL 2023. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E
infoIcon

File image of Jhathavedh Subramanyan during TNPL 2023. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Leg-spinner Jhathavedh Subramanyan picked up four for 44 to help TNCA XI bowl out Kerala for 178 in its second innings and coast to a ten-wicket win in the Group-D match of the Buchi Babu All India invitational cricket tournament at the India Cement Company ground here on Thursday.

TNCA XI skipper Shahrukh Khan on Wednesday said that the last-wicket pair will try and accumulate as many runs as possible, but with only 14 runs added to the overnight score of 344 for nine, the lead finally stood at 140 runs. It proved to be sufficient because of the turning point provided by Shahrukh himself.

He chose to bowl himself and removed a well-set Sachin Baby who with a fifty (56, 102b, 6x4) was building the fourth-wicket partnership (78 off 169 balls) with Vathsal Govind Sharma (25, 89b) and it seemed TNCA might be hard-stretched for the win.

READ | Tilak Varma — a silver lining in India’s World Cup squad haze

Shahrukh also took a fine slip catch for S. Sachin to be dismissed off leg-spinner Jhathavedh. Jhathavedh who went wicketless in the first innings turned into the catalyst in the second for the win.

Post-match, the 23-year-old Jhathavedh said: “It was nice to get a win on the board. I felt it was coming out nicely from the hand. That’s always a nice thing. Really happy to have contributed to a win, and to get an outright victory especially, not just the first-innings lead. That’s something that all of us are really happy with.

“It’s nice that he (Shahrukh) picked up that big wicket (Sachin Baby) at that time. Luckily, we could all capitalise on it as well.”

TNCA XI’s Nidhish S. Rajagopal was adjudged the player-of-the-match for his 90 (144b, 10x4, 1x6) in the first innings.

The scores (day three): Kerala 218 & 178 in 59.3 overs (Sachin Baby 56, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 4/44) lost to TNCA XI 358 in 107.2 overs (K.T.A. Madhava Prasad 72, M. Shahrukh Khan 60, Nidhish S. Rajagopal 90) & 39 for no loss in 7.5 overs.

Related Topics

Buchi Babu Tournament /

M Shahrukh Khan /

Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
