Buchi Babu Tournament 2023: TNCA XI bowls out Kerala to stay in the driving seat after Day 1

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) XI has seized the first day having bowled out Kerala for 218 in the Group-D match of the TNCA Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament at the India Cement Company ground here on Tuesday.

Kerala lost half of its wickets in the first session itself. The wicket was conducive for fast-bowlers and that elicited a sigh of joy from both the TNCA coach L. Balaji and bowler P. Saravana Kumar.

A visibly content Saravana Kumar said at the tea break that the wicket offered carry, while after the day’s play Balaji said, “If you play in a very good wicket, definitely you have a better chance of playing a good brand of cricket. So, that is what happened. Especially fast-bowlers! When there is a little bit of help from the wicket that maximises the fast-bowlers’ energy.”

Three batters perished playing the pull short to short deliveries. Opener Krishna Prasad pulled P. Saravana Kumar to be caught by M. Siddharth at deep square leg, Vathsal Govind Sharma pulled Ajay K. Krishna to be caught by M. Siddharth again at deep square leg, and Vinoop S. Manoharan attempted a pull off V. Yudheeswaran to be caught behind down the leg side.

Besides taking two fine catches, left-arm spinner Siddharth ended up taking three wickets (three for 47). Skipper and off-spinner M. Shahrukh Khan picked up two wickets (two for 16).

Resistance came only in the form of left-hander Sijomon Joseph’s unbeaten 62 (93b, 6x4).

The scores (Day 1): GROUP – A Coimbatore (CDCA - Sri Ramakrishna Institutions Ground), TNCA President’s XI vs Indian Railways, Toss: TNCA President’s XI - Field Indian Railways 251 for four in 87 overs - stumps day one GROUP – B Dindigul – (NPR College Ground, Natham), Haryana vs Baroda, Toss: Baroda - Bat Baroda 252 for six in 90 overs GROUP – C Salem – (SCF Cricket Ground), Mumbai vs Delhi, Toss: Mumbai - Bat Mumbai 328 for five in 90 overs GROUP – D Tirunelveli – (ICL – Sankar Nagar Ground), TNCA XI vs Kerala, Toss: TNCA XI – Field Kerala 218 in 75.5 overs vs TNCA XI 50 for no loss in ten overs