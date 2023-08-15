Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) XI has seized the first day having bowled out Kerala for 218 in the Group-D match of the TNCA Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament at the India Cement Company ground here on Tuesday.
Kerala lost half of its wickets in the first session itself. The wicket was conducive for fast-bowlers and that elicited a sigh of joy from both the TNCA coach L. Balaji and bowler P. Saravana Kumar.
A visibly content Saravana Kumar said at the tea break that the wicket offered carry, while after the day’s play Balaji said, “If you play in a very good wicket, definitely you have a better chance of playing a good brand of cricket. So, that is what happened. Especially fast-bowlers! When there is a little bit of help from the wicket that maximises the fast-bowlers’ energy.”
ALSO READ: Buchi Babu 2023 Invitational Tournament Schedule: List of matches, groups, teams, dates, venues
Three batters perished playing the pull short to short deliveries. Opener Krishna Prasad pulled P. Saravana Kumar to be caught by M. Siddharth at deep square leg, Vathsal Govind Sharma pulled Ajay K. Krishna to be caught by M. Siddharth again at deep square leg, and Vinoop S. Manoharan attempted a pull off V. Yudheeswaran to be caught behind down the leg side.
Besides taking two fine catches, left-arm spinner Siddharth ended up taking three wickets (three for 47). Skipper and off-spinner M. Shahrukh Khan picked up two wickets (two for 16).
Resistance came only in the form of left-hander Sijomon Joseph’s unbeaten 62 (93b, 6x4).
The scores (Day 1):
Latest on Sportstar
- Buchi Babu Tournament 2023: TNCA XI bowls out Kerala to stay in the driving seat after Day 1
- Kevin De Bruyne ruled out with long-term injury, says Man City manager Guardiola
- Indian football legend Mohammed Habib passes away at 74
- Former British Cycling, Team Sky doctor handed four-year ban for anti-doping rules violation
- Inter Miami vs Philadelphia LIVE streaming info, Leagues Cup semifinal: When and where to watch Messi play?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE