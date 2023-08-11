MagazineBuy Print

Ambati Rayudu signs up for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots ahead of Caribbean Premier League

After IPL 2023, the 37-year-old was revealed as one of the signings for CSK’s sister franchise Texas Super Kings for the Major Cricket League in the USA.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 17:15 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings’ Ambati Rayudu plays a shot during the IPL 2023 final cricket between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings’ Ambati Rayudu plays a shot during the IPL 2023 final cricket between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ THE HINDU
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu plays a shot during the IPL 2023 final cricket between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ THE HINDU

Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu could become the second player from the country to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after joining the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Rayudu, who played for CSK in IPL 2023, has signed up for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots side as its marquee player, reports say.

READ MORE: Pacer Akash Singh joins Baroda for upcoming domestic season

After the IPL, the 37-year-old was revealed as one of the signings for CSK’s sister franchise Texas Super Kings for the Major Cricket League in the USA.

However, Rayudu decided against participating in the MLC after the Indian cricket board announced it was mulling over a cooling-off period policy for players to prevent them from taking part in overseas leagues soon after their retirement.

However, the BCCI is yet to take a call on the matter.

If he gets a game, Rayudu would become the second Indian player after leg-spinner Pravin Tambe to play in the CPL.

