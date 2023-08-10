Pacer Akash Singh joins Baroda for upcoming domestic season

Akash Singh, the young fast bowler from Rajasthan who made his presence felt in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has joined Baroda for the upcoming domestic season.

The Bharatpur-based young fast bowler played for Nagaland last season after moving on from Rajasthan. Though he did not have the best of times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the Plate team, claiming just five wickets in six games, he grabbed 10 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and 14 wickets in the one-dayers.

Though at times he conceded runs, what impressed many was his pace. He could clock 145kmph and beyond quite often, and it’s perhaps this quality that earned him another IPL contract after two years, that too with CSK.

The young fast bowler was a part of the tournament earlier and played a solitary match for Rajasthan Royals a couple of years ago. Once he was released by Royals, none of the franchises showed interest in him in the auctions.

But one phone call from Deepak Chahar changed his life. With Mukesh Choudhary out of action, CSK needed a young fast bowler and having known Akash since his formative years, Chahar recommended his name to the Super Kings management, and then, he was asked to fly down to Chennai and feature in a few practice games before being picked.

The youngster had a memorable outing - claiming five wickets from six games. And after an impressive IPL show, Akash received an offer from Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) to join them as their guest player.

“I will always cherish the memories and experiences shared with the Nagaland team. I am looking forward to joining Baroda and strive to contribute to the team’s success - on and off the field,” he said.

According to the BCA officials, Akash is the only guest player signed by the association after Ambati Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket. The team will be coached by the seasoned Mukund Parmar.