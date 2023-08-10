MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pacer Akash Singh joins Baroda for upcoming domestic season

The Bharatpur-based young fast bowler played for Nagaland last season after moving on from Rajasthan.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 21:07 IST , AHMEDABAD - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Akash can clock 145kmph and beyond quite often, and it’s perhaps this quality that earned him an IPL contract with CSK. 
FILE PHOTO: Akash can clock 145kmph and beyond quite often, and it’s perhaps this quality that earned him an IPL contract with CSK.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Akash can clock 145kmph and beyond quite often, and it’s perhaps this quality that earned him an IPL contract with CSK.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Akash Singh, the young fast bowler from Rajasthan who made his presence felt in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has joined Baroda for the upcoming domestic season.

The Bharatpur-based young fast bowler played for Nagaland last season after moving on from Rajasthan. Though he did not have the best of times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the Plate team, claiming just five wickets in six games, he grabbed 10 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and 14 wickets in the one-dayers.

Though at times he conceded runs, what impressed many was his pace. He could clock 145kmph and beyond quite often, and it’s perhaps this quality that earned him another IPL contract after two years, that too with CSK.

The young fast bowler was a part of the tournament earlier and played a solitary match for Rajasthan Royals a couple of years ago. Once he was released by Royals, none of the franchises showed interest in him in the auctions.

But one phone call from Deepak Chahar changed his life. With Mukesh Choudhary out of action, CSK needed a young fast bowler and having known Akash since his formative years, Chahar recommended his name to the Super Kings management, and then, he was asked to fly down to Chennai and feature in a few practice games before being picked.

The youngster had a memorable outing - claiming five wickets from six games. And after an impressive IPL show, Akash received an offer from Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) to join them as their guest player.

“I will always cherish the memories and experiences shared with the Nagaland team. I am looking forward to joining Baroda and strive to contribute to the team’s success - on and off the field,” he said.

According to the BCA officials, Akash is the only guest player signed by the association after Ambati Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket. The team will be coached by the seasoned Mukund Parmar. 

Related Topics

Akash Singh /

Rajasthan /

Indian Premier League /

Chennai Super Kings /

Baroda /

Nagaland /

Rajasthan Royals /

Ambati Rayudu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pacer Akash Singh joins Baroda for upcoming domestic season
    Shayan Acharya
  2. KSCA defends decision to host all Maharaja Trophy T20 matches in Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 3-1 on Owen Coyle’s return to Indian football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fire breaks out in Eden Gardens dressing room ahead of ICC World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Football wrap, August 10: Norway footballer leaves club after drone attack; Iniesta moves to Emirates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Pacer Akash Singh joins Baroda for upcoming domestic season
    Shayan Acharya
  2. World Cup wins don’t come on platter, India ‘desperate’ to win it: Rohit Sharma
    PTI
  3. No. 4 slot has been an issue for India for a long time: Rohit Sharma
    PTI
  4. Prithvi Shaw after double century for Northamptonshire: Not really thinking about India selection now
    PTI
  5. Fire breaks out in Eden Gardens dressing room ahead of ICC World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pacer Akash Singh joins Baroda for upcoming domestic season
    Shayan Acharya
  2. KSCA defends decision to host all Maharaja Trophy T20 matches in Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 3-1 on Owen Coyle’s return to Indian football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fire breaks out in Eden Gardens dressing room ahead of ICC World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Football wrap, August 10: Norway footballer leaves club after drone attack; Iniesta moves to Emirates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment