Shakib Al Hasan to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup

Shakib has led Bangladesh in 52 ODIs, 19 Tests and 39 T20Is, and his tenure at the helm, which started in 2009, has been marked with infrequent stints.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 14:41 IST , DHAKA - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Shakib has taken over from Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup with a back injury.
FILE PHOTO: Shakib has taken over from Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup with a back injury. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shakib has taken over from Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup with a back injury. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh on Friday appointed veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as its ODI captain for both the Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Apart from the two marquee events, Bangladesh will also face New Zealand in a white-ball series in late September before travelling to India for the World Cup beginning October 5.

“We have appointed Shakib as the captain for the Asia Cup and World Cup. The World Cup and Asia Cup squads will be announced tomorrow. The selectors will pick a squad of 17 members,” said Nazmul Hassan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president.

World Cup wins don’t come on platter, India ‘desperate’ to win it: Rohit Sharma

Shakib has taken over from Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup with a back injury.

Now, Shakib has become the Bangladesh captain in all three formats of the game. He has been the team’s Test and T20I skipper since early last year.

Shakib’s last assignment as ODI captain of Bangladesh was against Ireland at Malahide on May 12, 2017, and the match ended without a result.

In all, Shakib has led Bangladesh in 52 ODIs, 19 Tests and 39 T20Is, and his tenure at the helm, which started in 2009, has been marked with infrequent stints.

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

