WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of match to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire in Women’s Hundred

Shabnim Ismail took a hat-trick off the last three balls of Birmingham Phoenix’s innings to pull off a thrilling three-run win for Welsh Fire in the The Hundred Women’s Competition at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Birmingham needed four runs to win off three balls when Ismail dismissed Tess Flintoff, Erin Burns, and Issy Wong off consecutive deliveries to pull off the heist.

The South African finished with figures of three for 31 from 20 balls.

Ismail announced her retirement from international cricket in May this year. Her last match was against Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, where she picked two for 26 in four overs in South Africa’s 19-run defeat.

The 34-year-old has taken 191 ODI wickets and has 123 T20I scalps and is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers to have played the women’s game.