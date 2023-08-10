MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of match to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire in Women’s Hundred

Birmingham needed four runs to win off three balls when Ismail dismissed Tess Flintoff, Erin Burns, and Issy Wong off consecutive deliveries to pull off the heist.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 23:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shabnim Ismail of Welsh Fire Women celebrates dismissing Issy Wong of Birmingham Phoenix Women to complete her hat-trick during The Hundred.
Shabnim Ismail of Welsh Fire Women celebrates dismissing Issy Wong of Birmingham Phoenix Women to complete her hat-trick during The Hundred. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Shabnim Ismail of Welsh Fire Women celebrates dismissing Issy Wong of Birmingham Phoenix Women to complete her hat-trick during The Hundred. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Shabnim Ismail took a hat-trick off the last three balls of Birmingham Phoenix’s innings to pull off a thrilling three-run win for Welsh Fire in the The Hundred Women’s Competition at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Birmingham needed four runs to win off three balls when Ismail dismissed Tess Flintoff, Erin Burns, and Issy Wong off consecutive deliveries to pull off the heist.

The South African finished with figures of three for 31 from 20 balls.

Ismail announced her retirement from international cricket in May this year. Her last match was against Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, where she picked two for 26 in four overs in South Africa’s 19-run defeat.

The 34-year-old has taken 191 ODI wickets and has 123 T20I scalps and is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers to have played the women’s game.

