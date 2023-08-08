MagazineBuy Print

M. Venkataramana appointed Kerala coach for 2023-24 domestic season

The former Tamil Nadu spinner has been signed up for a period of two years by KCA, replacing former India seamer Tinu Yohannan ahead of the 2023-24 domestic season.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 16:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Venkataramana, who coached the Tamil Nadu side during the 2021-23 seasons, will take over from Tinu Yohannan as Kerala’s coach for the upcoming season. (FILE PHOTO)
Venkataramana, who coached the Tamil Nadu side during the 2021-23 seasons, will take over from Tinu Yohannan as Kerala's coach for the upcoming season. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon



Former India off-spinner M. Venkataramana was appointed as the Kerala senior men’s team coach for the 2023-24 domestic season on Tuesday.

Venkataramana, who coached the Tamil Nadu side during the 2021-23 seasons, will take over from former India seamer Tinu Yohannan.

The former Tamil Nadu spinner has represented India in one Test and one ODI. The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) confirmed in its statement that Venkataramana had been signed up for a period of two years. Venkataramana also coached the South Zone team in the Duleep Trophy last year where it finished runner-up.

Since Yohannan’s appointment in mid-2020, Kerala’s best results were quarterfinal finishes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (twice) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while falling short on knockout spots in successive Ranji Trophy seasons.

Venkataramana’s first assignment with the senior Kerala side is expected to be with the Buchi Babu tournament, to be held across four venues in Tamil Nadu from August 15.

