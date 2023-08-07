MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cricket Association for Blind laments lack of financial support from BCCI

CABI on Monday announced that it will be sending its men’s and women’s teams for the IBSA World Games, scheduled to commence in Birmingham on August 19.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 23:26 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mahantesh GKivadasannavar, CABI Chairperson (left) Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain, Indian Blind cricket team.
FILE PHOTO: Mahantesh GKivadasannavar, CABI Chairperson (left) Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain, Indian Blind cricket team. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mahantesh GKivadasannavar, CABI Chairperson (left) Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain, Indian Blind cricket team. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) made another plea to the BCCI to extend financial support to the organisation, saying that while moral support was much appreciated, monetary aid would go a long way in improving the standard of the sport in the country.

CABI on Monday announced that it will be sending its men’s and women’s teams for the IBSA World Games, scheduled to commence in Birmingham on August 19.

Cricket is making an entry into the quadrennial International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games this year, and CABI hopes the success of its teams in the global event will take blind cricket to great heights.

“The BCCI had asked us to constitute the DCCI (Differently Abled Cricket Council of India) which we did. But we are not getting financial support from the BCCI, though we have their moral support as they assist us by arranging venues for our matches,” said GK Mahantesh, the CABI chairman at a press conference here on Monday.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was also in attendance at the event.

ALSO READ | WI’s Pooran fined for criticising umpires during 2nd T20I against India

“Our cricketers have won three T20 World Cups and two ODI World Cup and we had received assurances from the sports minister about more support following our title triumph in the 2022 T20 Blind World Cup at Bengaluru, but nothing has happened so far,” lamented Mahantesh.

The Indian men’s team, led by Ajay Kumar Reddy, will play its first match in the IBSA World Games against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 20 in the five-team contest. The other competing teams in the men’s section are Australia, England and Bangladesh.

The final will be played at Edgbaston on August 26.

The India women’s team, led by Varsha, will play its first match against Australia on August 20. There are only three teams in the fray and the final will be played in Edgbaston on August 26.

Both the men’s and women’s teams are training in Bengaluru.

Besides cricket, the IBSA World Games will hold competitions in judo, goalball, football, chess, tenpin bowling, shooting, showdown, archery and tennis.

Indian Blind Association general secretary David Absalom added that plans were afoot to bring the next edition of the IBSA World Games to India.

Related stories

Related Topics

Blind Cricket World Cup /

BCCI /

CABI /

International Blind Sports Federation /

Indian Blind Association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India beats Korea to cement top spot
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Cricket Association for Blind laments lack of financial support from BCCI
    PTI
  3. Mbappe’s standoff continues, now Neymar wants to leave PSG
    AP
  4. FIDE World Cup: Vidit, Harika and Nihal win tiebreak, join others in round four
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: India, Malaysia book semifinal spots, Pakistan beats China 2-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Cricket Association for Blind laments lack of financial support from BCCI
    PTI
  2. WI’s Pooran fined for criticising umpires during 2nd T20I against India
    PTI
  3. Babar Azam second only to Gayle after smashing 10th T20 hundred
    Team Sportstar
  4. HCA elections: V.S. Sampath appointed Electoral officer to resolve Hyderabad Cricket impasse
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Pakistan Cricket re-appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India beats Korea to cement top spot
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Cricket Association for Blind laments lack of financial support from BCCI
    PTI
  3. Mbappe’s standoff continues, now Neymar wants to leave PSG
    AP
  4. FIDE World Cup: Vidit, Harika and Nihal win tiebreak, join others in round four
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: India, Malaysia book semifinal spots, Pakistan beats China 2-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment