MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pakistan Cricket re-appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector

Inzamam, 53, had earlier held the position of chief selector between 2016 and 2019. The 1992 World Cup winner had given his consent last week to become a paid selector.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 18:22 IST , Karachi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Inzamam has played 120 Tests, making 8830 runs at an average of 49.60 with 25 hundreds and 46 fifties.
File Photo: Inzamam has played 120 Tests, making 8830 runs at an average of 49.60 with 25 hundreds and 46 fifties. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Inzamam has played 120 Tests, making 8830 runs at an average of 49.60 with 25 hundreds and 46 fifties. | Photo Credit: AP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday re-appointed the legendary Inzamam-ul-Haq as its chief selector, bringing back the former skipper for the role for a second term.

Inzamam, 53, had earlier held the position of chief selector between 2016 and 2019. The 1992 World Cup winner had given his consent last week to become a paid selector.

Inzamam has played 120 Tests, making 8830 runs at an average of 49.60 with 25 hundreds and 46 fifties. From 378 ODIs, Inzamam amassed 11739 runs at 39.52 with 10 centuries and 83 fifties. He had also played a lone T20I for his country.

In his latest role as the chief selector, Inzamam will succeed Haroon Rasheed who stepped down last month.

ALSO READ: Pakistan to send its cricket team to India for 2023 ODI World Cup participation

Some very important assignments are in front of Inzamam as his primary task will be to name Pakistan squad for the 50-over World Cup to be held in India across October and November.

It may be recalled that Inzamam had picked Pakistan squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 as well. Now, the fate would have him drafting in the Pakistan squad for another World Cup four years down the line.

Apart from the World Cup, Inzamam will also have to pick Pakistan teams for Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka between August 31 and September 17, and the three-match ODIs against Afghanistan, beginning in the island nation from August 22.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inzamam-ul-Haq /

Pakistan /

PCB

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs China; Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE score: Malaysia goes top with 3-1 win over Japan, India vs Korea
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE, Durand Cup 2023: MBSG 1 - 0 PFC; Own goal gives Mariners the lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengaluru Bulls full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Bharat, Neeraj retained; Vikash Kandola released
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan Cricket re-appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Pakistan Cricket re-appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector
    PTI
  2. Daniel Vettori takes over from Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years
    PTI
  4. IND vs WI: India’s top-order under pressure in must-win third T20I
    PTI
  5. Rohit bhai has always been my inspiration: Tilak Varma
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs China; Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE score: Malaysia goes top with 3-1 win over Japan, India vs Korea
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE, Durand Cup 2023: MBSG 1 - 0 PFC; Own goal gives Mariners the lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengaluru Bulls full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Bharat, Neeraj retained; Vikash Kandola released
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan Cricket re-appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment