Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil, Bhagyashree Jadhav named India’s flagbearers for opening ceremony

Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medallist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be Indian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 21:36 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Sumit Antil, Bhagyashree Jadhav named India’s flagbearers for opening ceremony. | Photo Credit: SAI Media and agencies
Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medallist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be Indian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics.

“Antil and Bhagyashree have been consistent performers over the years. They will be Indian flag-bearers at the Paris Paralympics’ athletes march past,” Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Devendra Jhajharia told PTI.

Haryana’s javelin thrower Sumit won the Tokyo Paralympics gold medal with a world record throw of 68.55 metres in the F64 category.

READ | Paralympics Games 2024: Indian athletes receive grand send-off as country sends largest-ever contingent

He then went on to win a gold at the World Para Championships last year and shattered his own record at the Asian Para Games with a throw of 73.29m.

Shotputter Bhagyashree, who competes in the F34 category, won a silver medal at the Asian Para Games. She is also a medal winner at the FAZZA World Cup.

The Indian contingent comprises 84 athletes across 12 disciplines for the Paralympics slated from August 28-September 8.

India had a haul of 19 medals in the last edition in Tokyo.

