Uncertainty looms over Pakistan-England World Cup fixture at Eden Gardens on November 12

The Kolkata Police has informed the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) that it may not be possible for them to deploy enough security for the World Cup fixture between Pakistan and England, scheduled on November 12, as it coincides with Diwali.

After being informed about the situation a couple of days ago, the CAB officials have already alerted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, with the revised World Cup schedule set to be released by next week, it remains to be seen whether there is a scope for rescheduling the game.

Last week, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told reporters in New Delhi that the schedule of the tournament will be revised after “several full member countries” wrote to the Indian cricket board requesting it to change two or three dates in the schedule.

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan game, originally scheduled to be held on October 15 in Ahmedabad, is also set to be advanced by a day due to the Navratri festival. Earlier, the BCCI sources indicated that when the revised schedule is announced, there is a possibility of a change of dates for four to six games.

Meanwhile, a team of 21 representatives from the ICC and BCCI inspected the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, which will host a semifinal along with some high-profile league games.

“The ICC were happy with the work progress. They visited every corner of the stadium and expressed happiness with the renovation work. They were also happy with the work being done at the new player’s dressing room, hospitality box, corporate box, and the already completed Press Box and Media Centre,” CAB president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.

An ICC team will undertake a second visit next month before the start of the showpiece event. “We are also confident of completing the work which is left well ahead of the September deadline,” Ganguly said, adding: “The stadium’s main electronic scoreboard will have a new look while a second electronic scoreboard will also be installed at the ground.”

Kolkata will be hosting its first match of the tournament on October 28 between Qualifier 1 and Bangladesh, followed by Pakistan vs Bangladesh on October 31 and India vs South Africa on November 5.