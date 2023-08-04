Alex Hales retires from international cricket

England cricketer Alex Hales has announced retirement from international Cricket with immediate effect on Friday.

Hales made his T20I debut against India in 2011, while his ODI and Test debut happened much later in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

The 34-year-old has scored over 5000 runs for England across departments.

Hales was a member of T20 World Cup-winning England in 2022 and made his last international appearance against Pakistan in Melbourne.

The attacking right-hander briefly held the T20I world number one spot and is also the first batter to be dismissed on 99 in both ODIs and T20Is.

156 Matches🧢

5066 Runs 🏏

578 Fours 💥

123 Sixes 💥

T20 World Cup Winner 🏆



Thank you, Alex 👏



Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket. pic.twitter.com/xXOUmFjide — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 4, 2023

More to follow