MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alex Hales retires from international cricket

England cricketer Alex Hales has announced retirement from international Cricket with immediate effect on Friday.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 16:35 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: England’s Alex Hales in action.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Alex Hales in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Alex Hales in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England cricketer Alex Hales has announced retirement from international Cricket with immediate effect on Friday.

Hales made his T20I debut against India in 2011, while his ODI and Test debut happened much later in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

The 34-year-old has scored over 5000 runs for England across departments.

Hales was a member of T20 World Cup-winning England in 2022 and made his last international appearance against Pakistan in Melbourne. 

The attacking right-hander briefly held the T20I world number one spot and is also the first batter to be dismissed on 99 in both ODIs and T20Is.

More to follow

Related Topics

England /

Alex Hales

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alex Hales retires from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 0-1 PAK; Pakistan ahead at HT; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. PCB condoles death of former chairman Ijaz Butt
    PTI
  4. India, West Indies fined for slow over-rate during first T20I
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Archery Championships 2023: India wins first-ever gold medal, beats Mexico in women’s compound team final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PCB condoles death of former chairman Ijaz Butt
    PTI
  2. Alex Hales retires from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. India, West Indies fined for slow over-rate during first T20I
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tilak Varma hopes to win World Cup after India debut
    PTI
  5. India to be the next test for England’s ‘Bazball’, says Nasser Hussain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alex Hales retires from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 0-1 PAK; Pakistan ahead at HT; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. PCB condoles death of former chairman Ijaz Butt
    PTI
  4. India, West Indies fined for slow over-rate during first T20I
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Archery Championships 2023: India wins first-ever gold medal, beats Mexico in women’s compound team final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment