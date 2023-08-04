MagazineBuy Print

India, West Indies fined for slow over-rate during first T20I

India was fined five per cent of its match fee for falling one over short of the minimum over rate, while West Indies has been fined 10 per cent of its match fee for falling two overs short of the minimum over rate.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 16:25 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Rovman Powell and Hardik Pandya unveil the T20I series trophy during the first T20I match between West Indies and India at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.
Rovman Powell and Hardik Pandya unveil the T20I series trophy during the first T20I match between West Indies and India at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Rovman Powell and Hardik Pandya unveil the T20I series trophy during the first T20I match between West Indies and India at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. | Photo Credit: AFP

Team India and West Indies have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first T20 International in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

India was fined five per cent of its match fee for falling one over short of the minimum over rate, while West Indies has been fined 10 per cent of its match fee for falling two overs short of the minimum over rate.

Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell’s sides were ruled to be one and two overs short respectively of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: West Indies beats India by four runs, leads five-match series 1-0

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, subject to a cap of 50 per cent of the match fee.

Pandya and Powell pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Patrick Gustard, third umpire Nigel Duguid and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer levelled the charges.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
