Tilak Varma hopes to win World Cup after India debut

The 20-year-old Varma scored a fearless 39 off 22 balls in his maiden outing with the senior India team during the opening T20I against West Indies, which the visitor lost by four runs.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 12:59 IST , TAROUBA (TRINIDAD) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Varma, who plays for Mumbai Indians, amassed 343 runs at an average of 42.8 in 11 matches in IPL 2023.
Varma, who plays for Mumbai Indians, amassed 343 runs at an average of 42.8 in 11 matches in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Varma, who plays for Mumbai Indians, amassed 343 runs at an average of 42.8 in 11 matches in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Tilak Varma was not expecting to make his India debut so soon in his career, but having realised his dream, he is hoping to achieve his next target: win a World Cup.

The 20-year-old Varma, who was part of the 2020 U-19 World Cup squad, scored a fearless 39 off 22 balls in his maiden outing with the senior India team during the opening T20I against West Indies, which the visitor lost by four runs.

“Everyone has this dream of playing for the country, I never thought that I will be able to play for India so soon in my career, because, after the Under-19 World Cup, there was the coronavirus issue which happened, so I thought let me just use the opportunity that I get,” Varma said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Varma, who plays for Mumbai Indians, amassed 343 runs at an average of 42.8 in 11 matches in IPL 2023, besides scoring 397 runs in 14 matches in the 2022 edition.

“From childhood, it has been my goal to win India the World cup. In my mind, I always think about ways how to win the World cup. I keep visualising everyday that I will go and bat in this number and win World Cup,” he said.

“Now I got the India jersey and I used to visualise, but now, it has come true, so I feel that moment (of winning World Cup) will also come soon. This is a great feeling, I can’t express it, everyone asks me but I am just feeling really happy and proud. So taking it step by step, let’s see how it happens.”

While the upcoming ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November, the next T20 World Cup, co-hosted by West Indies and USA, is expected to begin on June 4 next year.

Varma also received a surprise message from his MI colleague, Dewald Brevis of South Africa, congratulating him on his India debut.

“Hey brother, I hope you are very excited. I don’t know If I am more excited than you, but I just want to say from my side and from the Brevis family, congratulations on your debut,” Brevis said in a video.

“It’s such a great moment for you and your family. I can just imagine how happy your parents and everyone must be. It’s great to see you out there, living your dream out.”

Related Topics

Tilak Varma /

West Indies /

BCCI /

Mumbai Indians /

IPL 2023

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

