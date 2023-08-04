MagazineBuy Print

Bangladesh’s Tamim steps down as ODI captain

The 34-year-old opening batsman announced his decision citing an injury problem after holding a meeting with senior officials within the Bangladesh Cricket Board in Dhaka.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 07:50 IST , Dhaka - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bangladesh’s ODI cricket captain Tamim Iqbal speaks during a press conference announcing his retirement from international cricket, in Chittagong on July 6, 2023.
Bangladesh's ODI cricket captain Tamim Iqbal speaks during a press conference announcing his retirement from international cricket, in Chittagong on July 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s ODI cricket captain Tamim Iqbal speaks during a press conference announcing his retirement from international cricket, in Chittagong on July 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Tamim Iqbal stepped down on Thursday as captain of Bangladesh’s one-day international side and pulled his name out of the Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in August and September.

The 34-year-old opening batsman announced his decision citing an injury problem after holding a meeting with senior officials within the Bangladesh Cricket Board in Dhaka a month after his retirement U-turn from international cricket.

“I have informed them (the BCB officials) that from today I am stepping down as the Bangladesh ODI team captain. I have explained the reason. Injury is an issue,” Tamim told reporters after the meeting.

“I have always thought about the team first. For the betterment of the team (I thought) I should step down as captain and concentrate as a player, and try to give my best whenever the opportunity comes,” Tamim said.

Also Read: West Indies beats India by four runs, leads five-match series 1-0

Tamim added that he had also informed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of his decision, and she had acknowledged his dilemma.

Tamim retired from all forms of international cricket in July during the recent home series, only to withdraw his decision a day later at the request of Hasina.

The veteran opener broke down in tears while announcing his international retirement after leading his side to a 17-run defeat in the first of a three-match one-day series against Afghanistan.

His temporary retirement followed BCB president Nazmul Hassan’s public criticism of Tamim after he played a match against Afghanistan despite admitting he was not 100 per cent fit.

Hasina invited Tamim and Nazmul to her residence the next day, prompting the cricketer to change his mind.

Also Read: Khawaja fumes after Australia docked WTC points in Ashes series

Tamim, however, did not play the remaining two ODIs against Afghanistan and took a six-week break to undergo injury rehab.

Opening batsman Liton Das led Bangladesh in the remaining Afghanistan ODIs after Tamim’s withdrawal from the series.

BCB’s cricket operation chief Jalal Yunus told reporters Thursday that Tamim’s lower disc injury had not fully healed.

“Doctors suggested it would not be possible for him to play in the Asia Cup. He will be available for the New Zealand series and the World Cup. He will be given all kinds of cooperation to recover from the injury,” Jalal said.

The BCB official said a new ODI captain will be named in due course.

Bangladesh is scheduled to host New Zealand for three ODIs in late September after playing in the Asia Cup.

It will start the campaign in the World Cup in India against Afghanistan in Dharamshala on October 7.

