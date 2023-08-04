RCB appoints Andy Flower as head coach ahead of IPL 2024

Andy Flower will take over the role of head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore men’s team, the IPL franchise announced Friday.

Director of cricket operations Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar have parted ways with the team.

Flower had earlier served as the head coach at Lucknow Super Giants since the franchise became a part of the IPL in 2022. LSG did not renew Flower’s contract after the end of the two-year term, during which they finished in the top four on both occasions.

One of the most celebrated coaches in the T20 circuit, Flower was roped in on a consultancy role with Australia at the recently concluded men’s Ashes.

“We have an exciting roster of players to work with, and I recognise and will relish both the amazing opportunity with RCB but also the responsibility that comes with the role. It is a great challenge, and I can’t wait to get started.”, said Flower.