Hand, Delany included in Ireland squad for T20I series against India

Ireland on Friday picked all-rounder Fionn Hand and Gareth Delany in their 15-member squad to face India in a three-match series to be played later this month.

After the conclusion of the ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies, India will travel to Ireland for the short series.

Paul Stirling will lead Ireland as the three T20Is will be played on August 18, 20 and 23 at Malahide.

Tilak Varma hopes to win World Cup after India debut

“While the majority of the squad reflects the playing group that successfully qualified for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last week, the selectors have recalled Leinster Lightning all-rounder Fionn Hand and have included Gareth Delany who is returning from injury after breaking his wrist in Zimbabwe in June,” Cricket Ireland said in a statement on its website.

“The upcoming series is the first T20 action for the national side since securing the T20 World Cup qualification and is being treated accordingly as part of the strategic planning for that tournament scheduled for June 2024,” it added.

Ireland national selector Andrew White said, “We currently have around 15 T20 Internationals scheduled between now and the World Cup, so it is important that we use each of these to continue to build on areas that the coaching team has identified.

“Giving opportunities to players also filters down the series themselves, so I would expect that all of the 15 players named in the India series squad will feature at some point,” White added.

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.