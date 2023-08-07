No Labuschagne in Australia’s extended World Cup 2023 squad, Marsh named T20 skipper

Marnus Labuschagne’s World Cup dreams are over after the batter was left out of Australia’s extended 18-member squad for the showpiece tournament in India later this year.

The uncapped duo of leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Aaron Hardie have been picked in the squad, which would later be trimmed to 15, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Monday.

A five-match series in South Africa in September will be the first assignment of the Pat Cummins-led side, the cricket board said.

Labuschagne has played 30 of Australia’s 38 matches since his debut in early 2020 and was part of the team that won a three-match series in India in March this year.

Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott are the frontline seam-bowling all-rounders, while Ashton Agar and Sangha join Adam Zampa as Australia’s spin options.

Skipper Cummins sustained a wrist injury during the recent Ashes series that will keep him out of the three-match T20 series in South Africa preceding the one-dayers.

“We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign,” Australia’s selection chair George Bailey said in a statement.

“There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation.”

Marsh named T20 skipper for South Africa series

In his absence, Marsh will lead Australia in the T20 series in South Africa.

While Marsh has only been named as skipper for the upcoming South Africa tour, chief selector George Bailey believes the 31-year-old is capable of holding the job on a full-time basis. According to the official website of the ICC, Bailey said, ‘‘Mitch has long been a senior player within the white-ball structure, with this an opportunity for him to add to his leadership skills at the international level. We look forward to him taking that step in South Africa.”

The selectors have named a host of fresh faces for what will be the side’s first 20-over matches since last year’s T20 World Cup. Hardie, opening batter Matt Short, and left-arm quick Spencer Johnson are all in line for an international debut during the three-match series.

Marsh previously captained Australia to success at the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in 2010 and has experience leading his State side, Western Australia, at the domestic level.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss the ODIs in South Africa as he expects the arrival of his first child and will join the team in India for a three-match ODI series in September.

Five-time champion Australia will begin its World Cup campaign with an October 8 clash with host India in Chennai.

Australia squad ODI World Cup (18-member to be later trimmed to 15) Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa South Africa T20s Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

(With inputs from ANI)