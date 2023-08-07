MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

No Labuschagne in Australia’s extended World Cup 2023 squad, Marsh named T20 skipper

The uncapped duo of leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Aaron Hardie have been picked in the squad, which would later be trimmed to 15, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Monday.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 09:49 IST , MELBOURNE - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Labuschagne has played 30 of Australia’s 38 matches since his debut in early 2020 and was part of the team that won a three-match series in India in March this year.
Labuschagne has played 30 of Australia’s 38 matches since his debut in early 2020 and was part of the team that won a three-match series in India in March this year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Labuschagne has played 30 of Australia’s 38 matches since his debut in early 2020 and was part of the team that won a three-match series in India in March this year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Marnus Labuschagne’s World Cup dreams are over after the batter was left out of Australia’s extended 18-member squad for the showpiece tournament in India later this year.

The uncapped duo of leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Aaron Hardie have been picked in the squad, which would later be trimmed to 15, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Monday.

A five-match series in South Africa in September will be the first assignment of the Pat Cummins-led side, the cricket board said.

Labuschagne has played 30 of Australia’s 38 matches since his debut in early 2020 and was part of the team that won a three-match series in India in March this year.

Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott are the frontline seam-bowling all-rounders, while Ashton Agar and Sangha join Adam Zampa as Australia’s spin options.

Also Read: Rashid named in Afghanistan squad for Pakistan ODIs

Skipper Cummins sustained a wrist injury during the recent Ashes series that will keep him out of the three-match T20 series in South Africa preceding the one-dayers.

“We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign,” Australia’s selection chair George Bailey said in a statement.

“There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation.”

Marsh named T20 skipper for South Africa series

In his absence, Marsh will lead Australia in the T20 series in South Africa.

While Marsh has only been named as skipper for the upcoming South Africa tour, chief selector George Bailey believes the 31-year-old is capable of holding the job on a full-time basis. According to the official website of the ICC, Bailey said, ‘‘Mitch has long been a senior player within the white-ball structure, with this an opportunity for him to add to his leadership skills at the international level. We look forward to him taking that step in South Africa.”

The selectors have named a host of fresh faces for what will be the side’s first 20-over matches since last year’s T20 World Cup. Hardie, opening batter Matt Short, and left-arm quick Spencer Johnson are all in line for an international debut during the three-match series.

Marsh previously captained Australia to success at the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in 2010 and has experience leading his State side, Western Australia, at the domestic level.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss the ODIs in South Africa as he expects the arrival of his first child and will join the team in India for a three-match ODI series in September.

Five-time champion Australia will begin its World Cup campaign with an October 8 clash with host India in Chennai.

Australia squad
ODI World Cup (18-member to be later trimmed to 15)
Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
South Africa T20s
Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Topics

Marnus Labuschagne /

Australia /

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No Labuschagne in Australia’s extended World Cup 2023 squad, Marsh named T20 skipper
    Reuters
  2. Batters need to take more responsibility: Hardik Pandya
    PTI
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden keeper Musovic ‘in the zone’ in Japan message
    AFP
  4. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami rally to oust FC Dallas in PKs
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Guzman to join Colombia’s youth push
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Batters need to take more responsibility: Hardik Pandya
    PTI
  2. No Labuschagne in Australia’s extended World Cup 2023 squad, Marsh named T20 skipper
    Reuters
  3. IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Hosein’s all-round show, Pooran’s fifty power West Indies to two-wicket win over India
    AFP
  4. Rashid named in Afghanistan squad for Pakistan ODIs
    AFP
  5. Pakistan to send its cricket team to India for 2023 ODI World Cup participation
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No Labuschagne in Australia’s extended World Cup 2023 squad, Marsh named T20 skipper
    Reuters
  2. Batters need to take more responsibility: Hardik Pandya
    PTI
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden keeper Musovic ‘in the zone’ in Japan message
    AFP
  4. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami rally to oust FC Dallas in PKs
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Guzman to join Colombia’s youth push
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment