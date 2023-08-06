MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rashid named in Afghanistan squad for Pakistan ODIs

The sides will contest their first-ever bilateral series in Sri Lanka as they prepare for the Asia Cup later this month and the ODI World Cup in October.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 21:15 IST , KABUL - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Rashid Khan bowls during a practice session in Hambantota. 
Rashid Khan bowls during a practice session in Hambantota.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Rashid Khan bowls during a practice session in Hambantota.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Ace spinner Rashid Khan was named in Afghanistan’s 16-member squad for the one-day international series against Pakistan.

The sides will contest their first-ever bilateral series in Sri Lanka as they prepare for the Asia Cup later this month and the ODI World Cup in October.

The 24-year-old - regarded as the world’s top spinner in white ball cricket - featured in the Major League Twenty20 event in the United States but last week withdrew from The Hundred in the UK with an unspecified injury.

Pakistan to send its cricket team to India for 2023 ODI World Cup participation

Also returning to Afghanistan’s squad to supplement Rashid in the spin attack is teenage left-armer Noor Ahmad.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief selector Asadullah Khan said the team is gearing up for the upcoming big events.

“This three-match ODI series against Pakistan provides us with a wonderful opportunity to prepare the team for the forthcoming two events,” Khan said in a statement released by the ACB.

The first two ODIs will be played in Hambantota on August 22 and 24, with the third in Colombo on August 26.

The Asia Cup starts on August 30 with four matches in Pakistan and the remaining nine in Sri Lanka, while the World Cup runs from October 5 to November 19 in India.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have so far contested four ODIs, including two encounters at the Asia Cup and one at the 2019 World Cup.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand

Related stories

Related Topics

Rashid Khan /

Noor Ahmad /

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rashid named in Afghanistan squad for Pakistan ODIs
    AFP
  2. Live Score IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Tilak scores fifty; India 106/4 (15) vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Community Shield LIVE, Man City vs Arsenal: ARS 0 - 0 MCI; Havertz goes close to scoring twice; Arsenal pressing high
    Team Sportstar
  4. Raja Casablanca vs Al Nassr LIVE Score: Raja CA 1-3 ALN, Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr, Arab Club Champions Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: China holds Korea 1-1; Pakistan draws 3-3 against Japan
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rashid named in Afghanistan squad for Pakistan ODIs
    AFP
  2. Pakistan to send its cricket team to India for 2023 ODI World Cup participation
    Team Sportstar
  3. Live Score IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Tilak scores fifty; India 106/4 (15) vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs West Indies stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kuldeep is bowling well and that is why team is backing him: Chahal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rashid named in Afghanistan squad for Pakistan ODIs
    AFP
  2. Live Score IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Tilak scores fifty; India 106/4 (15) vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Community Shield LIVE, Man City vs Arsenal: ARS 0 - 0 MCI; Havertz goes close to scoring twice; Arsenal pressing high
    Team Sportstar
  4. Raja Casablanca vs Al Nassr LIVE Score: Raja CA 1-3 ALN, Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr, Arab Club Champions Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: China holds Korea 1-1; Pakistan draws 3-3 against Japan
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment