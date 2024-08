The Indian Super League 2024-25 season kicks off on September 13, Friday, with a clash between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Mohammedan SC became only the second I-League side to earn promotion to the ISL after it clinched the 2023-24 title in the country’s second division.

The Kolkata-based side will open its maiden ISL season with a match against NorthEast United FC on September 16 in Kolkata.

Complete list of fixtures of Mohammedan SC in ISL 2024-25 (until December 30)