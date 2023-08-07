West Indies cricket great Brian Lara has parted ways with IPL (Indian Premier League) team Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise announced on Monday.
Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has taken over the role of head coach from Lara, the franchise said in a couple of posts on social media. This will be Vettori’s second coaching stint in the IPL as he had earlier coached Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018. Under Vettori, RCB qualified for the IPL play-offs in 2015 and final in 2016.
Lara was appointed as the head coach of the Hyderabad-based franchise before the start of the 2023 IPL season and took charge of the team after former head coach Tom Moody left the side.
“As our two-year association with Lara came to an end, we bid adieu to him. Thank you for the contribution to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours,” a social media post from SRH read.
Lara previously served as the strategic advisor and batting coach of SRH in the 2022 season and was elevated to the role of head coach after Moody departed.
However, under Lara, the team struggled to make an impact in the 2023 season and finished at the bottom of the table. From 14 games, Hyderabad managed to win just four and lost 10 games in IPL 2023.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Aslam stays, Fazel-Nabi let go
- Daniel Vettori takes over from Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE updates: Japan vs Malaysia, China vs Pakistan, India vs Korea
- PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams
- Bob Marley’s daughter lauded as `fairy godmother’ of Jamaican women’s team
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE