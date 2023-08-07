MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Daniel Vettori takes over from Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been appointed as coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad as the IPL franchise has parted ways with Brian Lara.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 14:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Daniel Vettori has been named as the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. 
Daniel Vettori has been named as the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Daniel Vettori has been named as the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

West Indies cricket great Brian Lara has parted ways with IPL (Indian Premier League) team Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise announced on Monday.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has taken over the role of head coach from Lara, the franchise said in a couple of posts on social media. This will be Vettori’s second coaching stint in the IPL as he had earlier coached Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018. Under Vettori, RCB qualified for the IPL play-offs in 2015 and final in 2016.

Lara was appointed as the head coach of the Hyderabad-based franchise before the start of the 2023 IPL season and took charge of the team after former head coach Tom Moody left the side.

“As our two-year association with Lara came to an end, we bid adieu to him. Thank you for the contribution to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours,” a social media post from SRH read.

Lara previously served as the strategic advisor and batting coach of SRH in the 2022 season and was elevated to the role of head coach after Moody departed.

However, under Lara, the team struggled to make an impact in the 2023 season and finished at the bottom of the table. From 14 games, Hyderabad managed to win just four and lost 10 games in IPL 2023.

Related Topics

Brian Lara /

Daniel Vettori /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Aslam stays, Fazel-Nabi let go
    Team Sportstar
  2. Daniel Vettori takes over from Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE updates: Japan vs Malaysia, China vs Pakistan, India vs Korea
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bob Marley’s daughter lauded as `fairy godmother’ of Jamaican women’s team
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Daniel Vettori takes over from Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years
    PTI
  3. IND vs WI: India’s top-order under pressure in must-win third T20I
    PTI
  4. Rohit bhai has always been my inspiration: Tilak Varma
    PTI
  5. Batters need to take more responsibility: Hardik Pandya
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Aslam stays, Fazel-Nabi let go
    Team Sportstar
  2. Daniel Vettori takes over from Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE updates: Japan vs Malaysia, China vs Pakistan, India vs Korea
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bob Marley’s daughter lauded as `fairy godmother’ of Jamaican women’s team
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment