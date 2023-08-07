MagazineBuy Print

WI’s Pooran fined for criticising umpires during 2nd T20I against India

Pooran’s was a Level 1 offence and he was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 20:56 IST , Providence - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Nicholas Pooran chats with umpires Leslie Reifer Jr. and Nigel Duguid during the 2nd T20I match against India.
Nicholas Pooran chats with umpires Leslie Reifer Jr. and Nigel Duguid during the 2nd T20I match against India. | Photo Credit: AFP
Nicholas Pooran chats with umpires Leslie Reifer Jr. and Nigel Duguid during the 2nd T20I match against India. | Photo Credit: AFP

West Indies’ wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran, the hero of its two-wicket victory over India in the second T20 International, on Monday has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for publicly criticising the umpires during the match here.

Pooran’s was a Level 1 offence and he was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to “public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match”.

Pooran admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction of a reprimand that was proposed by match referee, Richie Richardson, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

Preview: India’s top-order under pressure in must-win third T20I

In addition to this, one demerit point has also been added to Pooran’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred following the review of a LBW decision in the fourth over of the India innings. Pooran criticised the umpires for having to use up a player review for a decision which he thought was clearly not out.

On-field umpires Leslie Reifer and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Chasing 153, the West Indies’ rode Pooran’s 40-ball 67 to win the match with seven balls to spare to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

